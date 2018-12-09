Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 9,889 Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 554.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 713.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DQ opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $263.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.35. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

