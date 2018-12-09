Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $157,019.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,533,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 15,728,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $794,303,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,738,013 shares of company stock worth $794,787,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $68.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

