Novan Inc (NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 million. Novan posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.98 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $5.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novan.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Novan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Ingram purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,777 shares in the company, valued at $340,166.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Kelly Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Novan worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 85,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,004. Novan has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

