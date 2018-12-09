NPER Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,153.00 (NPER)

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. NPER has a total market cap of $731,006.00 and approximately $54,153.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, Coinrail and DDEX. Over the last seven days, NPER has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00037367 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005639 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006204 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00002476 BTC.

About NPER

NPER (CRYPTO:NPER) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject. NPER’s official website is nper.io/En. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

