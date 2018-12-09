Obitan Chain (OBTC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Obitan Chain (CURRENCY:OBTC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Obitan Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Obitan Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Obitan Chain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Obitan Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00041510 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 232.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008455 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00001068 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013004 BTC.

About Obitan Chain

Obitan Chain is a token. Obitan Chain’s total supply is 20,312,999,998 tokens. Obitan Chain’s official Twitter account is @ObitanChain. Obitan Chain’s official website is www.obitanchain.org.

Obitan Chain Token Trading

Obitan Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obitan Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obitan Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obitan Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

