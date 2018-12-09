Office Depot Inc (ODP) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on Office Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America set a $5.00 price objective on Office Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get Office Depot alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Office Depot by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 86,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 553,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 145,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,225,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 204,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Office Depot has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.74.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.