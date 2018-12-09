Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 328,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $13,838,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $128.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/old-dominion-freight-line-odfl-shares-sold-by-aviva-plc.html.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.