Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 328,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $13,838,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.
NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $128.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $170.22.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.
