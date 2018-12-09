ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Receives $75.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 905.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 327,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 295,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,050,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 38.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 116,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 141,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.45. 307,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.27. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.60 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

