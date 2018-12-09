Oppenheimer Analysts Give Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) a $69.00 Price Target

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) has been given a $69.00 price target by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2019 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $49.58 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $937,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,700.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

