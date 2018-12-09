Oracle (ORCL) Shares Gap Down to $46.68

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.61, but opened at $46.68. Oracle shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 9619379 shares traded.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Get Oracle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,814.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.1% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $218,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,874.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 76.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 482,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/oracle-orcl-shares-gap-down-to-46-68.html.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.