Orazio John S. D Sells 608 Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Orazio John S. D sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $16,817.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,524.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 4,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $212.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of -0.15.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 132,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

