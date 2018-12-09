O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.63 and the highest is $3.88. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $16.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $16.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.56 to $18.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $318.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

ORLY traded down $8.96 on Friday, hitting $331.45. The company had a trading volume of 551,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,148. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $217.64 and a 1 year high of $363.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,046,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 39.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 310,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 532.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

