Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.41% of Orthopediatrics worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $33.10 on Friday. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 65.26% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

