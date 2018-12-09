Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220,000.00 and the lowest is $120,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $3.48 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Otonomy to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.78. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the second quarter worth $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy during the second quarter worth $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Otonomy during the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Otonomy during the second quarter worth $529,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.