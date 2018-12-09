Outfront Media (OUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

OUT stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

