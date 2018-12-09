PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stake Lowered by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,812 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $30,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,167,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 759,615 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,787,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,677,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,210,000 after acquiring an additional 353,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15,219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 348,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $816,284.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,833.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pieczynski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,580.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,925 shares of company stock worth $1,676,044. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

WARNING: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stake Lowered by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/pacwest-bancorp-pacw-stake-lowered-by-nwq-investment-management-company-llc.html.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.