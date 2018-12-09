Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $182.96 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

