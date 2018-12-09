ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.0923 on Top Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $29,063.00 and $113.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00002533 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 121.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00728938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00019223 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

