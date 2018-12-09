Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Position Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,178,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,228,000 after acquiring an additional 258,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,154,000 after acquiring an additional 548,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.72.

NYSE:PH opened at $157.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

