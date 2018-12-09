Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Patrick Industries worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,993 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $107,867.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $134,534.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,037.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

