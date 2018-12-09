pdvWireless (PDVW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

PDVW has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on pdvWireless in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised pdvWireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get pdvWireless alerts:

Shares of pdvWireless stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.29. pdvWireless has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 545.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that pdvWireless will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDVW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of pdvWireless by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,739 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of pdvWireless during the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of pdvWireless during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of pdvWireless by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,990 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of pdvWireless by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,937 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for pdvWireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pdvWireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.