Pearson (PSON) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Pearson to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 848 ($11.08) to GBX 815 ($10.65) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 742.23 ($9.70).

PSON stock opened at GBX 912.20 ($11.92) on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 563 ($7.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 775.80 ($10.14).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

