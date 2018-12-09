Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HIK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,643 ($21.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,815.71 ($23.73).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,704.50 ($22.27) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

