Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report issued on Wednesday.

MONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 302.80 ($3.96) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 241.40 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 369 ($4.82).

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Bruce Carnegie-Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £105,200 ($137,462.43).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

