Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 601,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,049,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.08%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

