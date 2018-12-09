Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Earning Extremely Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has trended extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pembina Pipeline earned a coverage optimism score of 4.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TSE PPL opened at C$43.26 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.60 and a 1 year high of C$47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.72.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.58999995389968 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.46.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Rubin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,120.00. Also, insider Cameron Goldade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$51,920.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

