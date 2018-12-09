People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at $845,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $289,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,680.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,590,463 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

DFS opened at $64.84 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/people-s-united-financial-inc-cuts-holdings-in-discover-financial-services-dfs.html.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.