People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 742 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

