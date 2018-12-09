Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,635 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Perficient worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Perficient by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,385 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,978,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Perficient by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,246 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Perficient by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 66.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 319,293 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 127,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.91 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Perficient to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, Director James R. Kackley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,038.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

