PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,677 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 143.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 69.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $319,486.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,994. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

NYSE:PKI opened at $83.76 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

