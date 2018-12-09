Persimmon plc (PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,743.40 ($35.85).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,760 ($36.06) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,093 ($40.42) to GBX 3,053 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,860 ($37.37) to GBX 2,575 ($33.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Roger Devlin acquired 12,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,217 ($28.97) per share, for a total transaction of £278,787.75 ($364,285.57).

Shares of LON:PSN traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,946 ($25.43). 1,801,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,046 ($26.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,901 ($37.91).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

