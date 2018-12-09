PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Santander raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.56. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.51 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 272,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 166,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,846,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

