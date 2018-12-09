Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,676 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.73.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

