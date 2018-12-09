Philip Morris International (PM) versus mCig (MCIG) Head to Head Review

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Philip Morris International and mCig, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 1 4 8 0 2.54 mCig 0 0 0 0 N/A

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus price target of $95.73, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than mCig.

Dividends

Philip Morris International pays an annual dividend of $4.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. mCig does not pay a dividend. Philip Morris International pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Philip Morris International has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mCig has a beta of -2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and mCig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 8.20% -78.80% 19.36% mCig -35.11% -22.13% -17.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of mCig shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Philip Morris International and mCig’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $78.10 billion 1.68 $6.04 billion $4.93 17.15 mCig $7.08 million 14.60 -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than mCig.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats mCig on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next. The company also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; Belmont and Canadian Classics in Canada; and Delicados in Mexico. Philip Morris International Inc. markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. The company has a strategic collaboration with Parallax Development Corp. for the development and commercialization of a nicotine-delivery system. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

mCig Company Profile

mCig, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry. The Retail Sales segment engages in the retail, distribution, and online sale of electronic cigarettes, CBD products, and vaporizers, as well as supplies for cannabis distributors, growers, and dispensaries. The Media and Technologies segment operates 420cloud, a social platform for advertising services in the cannabis and cryptocurrency markets; and provides software solutions, Website development, and other social media services. The Agriculture segment is involved in planting and growing industrial hemp. mCig, Inc. offers financial and consulting services to cannabis and cryptocurrency markets. The company was formerly known as Lifetech Industries, Inc. and changed its name to mCig, Inc. in August 2013. mCig, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Jacksonville, Florida.

