Phoenixcoin Achieves Market Cap of $129,586.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $129,586.00 and $44.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.02021688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00483413 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00018699 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00016711 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008769 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 71,339,950 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.