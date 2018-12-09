Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 8,430 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $114.42 and a 1-year high of $139.27.

