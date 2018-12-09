Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.49

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 269853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 1,135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 134,574 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 229,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

