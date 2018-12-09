Pinduoduo (PDD) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.61. 5,796,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,809,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinduoduo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price objective for the company.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

