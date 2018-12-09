Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give G-III Apparel Group (GIII) a $50.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $45.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.85 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $779,670.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after acquiring an additional 426,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,327,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.