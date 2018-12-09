Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Docusign (DOCU)

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $39.66 on Friday. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $178.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Docusign will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 1,304,348 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $71,739,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,705,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,068,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,254,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,784,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,918,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

