Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Platform Specialty Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Platform Specialty Products reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Platform Specialty Products.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 3.01. Platform Specialty Products has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 549,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $6,022,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Capps acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $502,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,419.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 805,000 shares of company stock worth $8,788,615. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 26.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,251,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 263,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,923,000 after purchasing an additional 552,143 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 267,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 60,977.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 168,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 52.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 684,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

