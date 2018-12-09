Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, December 17th

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLG opened at $0.15 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,160,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 4,317,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. focuses on the operation and development of platinum and palladium mining operations. It explores for platinum, palladium, and gold, as well as rhodium, nickel, and copper deposits. The company has 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project, a bulk mineable underground deposit located in South Africa.

