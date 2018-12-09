PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 91,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 44.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $332,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

AB stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $850.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

