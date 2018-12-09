Polar Capital (POLR) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) traded up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 503.16 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40). 70,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 36,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.85).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POLR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Monday, November 26th. Numis Securities upgraded Polar Capital to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Polar Capital to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 654.17 ($8.55).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

