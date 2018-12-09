POLY AI (AI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One POLY AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POLY AI has traded down 54% against the US dollar. POLY AI has a total market cap of $86.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get POLY AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.02776362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00134158 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00181509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.99 or 0.09801936 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About POLY AI

POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. The official website for POLY AI is polynetwork.org. POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POLY AI Token Trading

POLY AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLY AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLY AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POLY AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POLY AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLY AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.