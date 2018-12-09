Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Garmin (GRMN) Stock Price

News coverage about Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Garmin earned a news sentiment score of 2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Garmin’s ranking:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $810.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 95,814 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $6,678,235.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,529,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 125,796 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $8,224,542.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,315,428.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,314,037 shares of company stock worth $149,595,036 in the last 90 days. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

