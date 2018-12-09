Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $260,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.95 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 18,276.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 3,916,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,227,000 after buying an additional 405,523 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,051. The company has a market cap of $452.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.57. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $46.14.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

