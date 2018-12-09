Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Johnson Outdoors worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $144,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $61.70 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $700.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.44). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

JOUT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/prudential-financial-inc-reduces-holdings-in-johnson-outdoors-inc-jout.html.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.