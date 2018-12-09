Psilocybin (PSY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Psilocybin (CURRENCY:PSY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Psilocybin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Psilocybin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Psilocybin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Psilocybin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Psilocybin alerts:

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin Coin Profile

Psilocybin (CRYPTO:PSY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2015.

Psilocybin Coin Trading

Psilocybin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Psilocybin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Psilocybin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Psilocybin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Psilocybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Psilocybin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.