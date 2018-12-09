Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055,122 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4,195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,179,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,480,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,951 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG opened at $17.41 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $126,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 4,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $121,243.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,417 shares of company stock worth $5,116,580. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

